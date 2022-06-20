APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Raises Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,050 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.08. 154,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

