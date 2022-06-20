APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.5% during the first quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 6,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 27.3% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 13,394 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.61.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $8.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.74. 1,181,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,629,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.01. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

