ApeCoin Trading Up 34.1% This Week (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for about $4.59 or 0.00022468 BTC on popular exchanges. ApeCoin has a market cap of $1.37 billion and $645.37 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00108028 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.38 or 0.00687159 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00090257 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00013936 BTC.

ApeCoin Coin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,531,250 coins. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ApeCoin Coin Trading

