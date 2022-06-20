Apella Capital LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for about 1.0% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

WST stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $282.82. 29,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,581. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $275.89 and a one year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

WST has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

