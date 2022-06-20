Apella Capital LLC Buys 9,973 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,874. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

