Apella Capital LLC Grows Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,119,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,618 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,261,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,866,000 after acquiring an additional 454,899 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,048,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,760. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $69.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.