Apella Capital LLC Has $20.16 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.01. 361,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,185. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.85 and its 200-day moving average is $144.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

