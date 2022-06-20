Apella Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,589,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $275,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XLSR traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.11. 485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,449. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.