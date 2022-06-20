Apella Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 65,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,350. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $58.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.