Apella Capital LLC Sells 224 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.85.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $4.17 on Monday, hitting $236.37. The company had a trading volume of 37,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,362. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.09. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.