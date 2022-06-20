Apella Capital LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in United Airlines by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 40,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $36.28. 1,208,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,399,506. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $55.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Airlines (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

