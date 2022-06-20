Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

APLS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a focus list rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.64.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $49,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,363,680.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,106.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,015. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.