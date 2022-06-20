Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,700 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 2.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Applied Materials by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $89.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.13.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.