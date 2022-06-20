AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of AptarGroup worth $14,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $97.50 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.03 and a fifty-two week high of $142.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

AptarGroup Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.