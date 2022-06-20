Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on APTV. Cowen dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.89.

NYSE APTV opened at $86.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.91. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Aptiv by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,536,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,960,000 after purchasing an additional 509,124 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 69.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 393,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 161,529 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Aptiv by 334.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,896,000 after acquiring an additional 179,383 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Aptiv by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

