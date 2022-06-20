Arden Trust Co Acquires 148 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.65. The stock had a trading volume of 74,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,680. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.97 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

