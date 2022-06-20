Arden Trust Co Buys 9,559 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,932 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after acquiring an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,417. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.03.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.