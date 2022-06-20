Arden Trust Co Has $1.39 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 212,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 1,759.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 19,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded up $26.61 on Monday, reaching $441.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $485.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.75 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $672.95.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

