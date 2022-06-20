Arden Trust Co Has $1.84 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $319.93. The stock had a trading volume of 129,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,617. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

