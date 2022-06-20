Arden Trust Co Has $4.08 Million Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arden Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USIG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,845,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of USIG traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $50.69. 86,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,261. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.