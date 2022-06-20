Arden Trust Co Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,067,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Union Pacific by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.45. 138,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

