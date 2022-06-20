Arden Trust Co Sells 479 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after acquiring an additional 469,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after purchasing an additional 262,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after purchasing an additional 413,883 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,974,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Benchmark upped their price target on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $4.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.37. 147,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.65 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.65. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

