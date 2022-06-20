Arden Trust Co Sells 5,439 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,200,000 after acquiring an additional 746,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,628,000 after acquiring an additional 143,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $552,369,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

JCI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,738. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

