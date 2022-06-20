Arden Trust Co Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $290.90. 234,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $324.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 848,630 shares of company stock valued at $259,239,945. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

