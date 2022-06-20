Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

NYSE AJG opened at $149.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.50 and a 12-month high of $187.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

