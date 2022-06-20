Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives $49.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APAM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

APAM stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,235,000 after buying an additional 166,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,319,000 after buying an additional 223,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,289,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,279,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

