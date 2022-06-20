Ascendiant Capital Markets Analysts Give Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) a $160.00 Price Target

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) has been given a $160.00 target price by investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

Shares of TTWO traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.81. 131,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.98. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,879 shares of company stock worth $21,944,327 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 299.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,270.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

