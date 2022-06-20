Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires 10,902 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Sealed Air worth $13,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sealed Air by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 136.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 424.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 35,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after buying an additional 92,166 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.24. The company had a trading volume of 59,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,664. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $53.87 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

