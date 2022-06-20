Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires 1,990 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

