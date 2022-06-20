Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Buys New Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,768 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 635,338 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,029,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,231. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $128.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.95.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

