Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $73.55 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,342 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.7% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $73,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $481,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 108.0% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.26. 473,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,947,322. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $386,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,184,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,135 shares of company stock worth $21,650,944. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

