Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $95.66 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,557 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises about 2.2% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Anthem worth $95,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.41.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $10.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $444.32. 74,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,411. The company has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $497.82 and a 200 day moving average of $471.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

