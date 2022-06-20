Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Invests $10.06 Million in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 675,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 393.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 64,647 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,484,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 512,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 45.80%.
HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
