Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases 12,383 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $30,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $278.13. The company had a trading volume of 65,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,411. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.12. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.88.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

