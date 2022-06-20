Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases 537 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.5% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $63,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,593 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,965,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 350.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,086,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,310 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,853,701. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.
WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.
In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.