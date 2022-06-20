Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,787 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after buying an additional 484,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.81. The stock had a trading volume of 524,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,667,968. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

