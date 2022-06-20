Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Raises Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Albemarle worth $22,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,121,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,132,257,000 after buying an additional 57,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,283,000 after buying an additional 71,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,114,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,676,000 after buying an additional 67,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after buying an additional 119,892 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.21.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $9.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.04. The company had a trading volume of 77,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,449. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.38 and its 200-day moving average is $220.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $157.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

