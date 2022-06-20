Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 363,936 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,296 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 363,936 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $49,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.18.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.67. The company had a trading volume of 377,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,192. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.63. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

