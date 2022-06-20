Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Takes $45.25 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 326,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,248,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Allstate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $560,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $290,333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,983,000 after buying an additional 944,202 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.31.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.56. The stock had a trading volume of 98,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,588. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

