AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.15. AtriCure has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.21.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AtriCure by 121.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AtriCure by 15.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,194,000 after buying an additional 88,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AtriCure by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 718.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 43,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

