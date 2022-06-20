Avalanche 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $582.15 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $16.85 or 0.00083983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and approximately $582.15 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00053324 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00281620 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 281,043,956 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

