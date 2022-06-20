BakeryToken Hits One Day Trading Volume of $31.70 Million (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $45.75 million and approximately $31.70 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BakeryToken has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One BakeryToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001154 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BakeryToken Coin Profile

BakeryToken is a coin. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,760 coins and its circulating supply is 193,529,456 coins. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org . BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@BakerySwap . BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance. “

