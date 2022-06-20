Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research firms recently commented on BCH. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Banco Santander upgraded Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCH stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $560.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

