Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.92. 3,651,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,635,977. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.