Barber Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after buying an additional 984,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Duke Energy by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,118,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,219,000 after purchasing an additional 540,407 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,198,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $97.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.