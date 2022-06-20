Barber Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 288,090 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $128.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.39. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.