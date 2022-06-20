Barber Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4,489.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744,664 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 10.4% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.95% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $77,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,259 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,591,000 after purchasing an additional 115,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 86,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $86.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

