Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 107,353 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,353 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust makes up 1.0% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starfox Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 62,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 399.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 143,727 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000.

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $17.84 on Monday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14.

