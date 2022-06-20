Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 199,630 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199,630 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.5% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $274.69 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.15 and a 200-day moving average of $344.85.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.