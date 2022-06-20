Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,050 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

FSMB stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $21.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29.

